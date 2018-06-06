Germany’s Bundeswehr has taken delivery of the 200th PSM Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicle for its mechanised infantry corps

Projekt System & Management (PSM) GmbH is a 50:50 joint-venture between Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, and was established to fulfil the German Puma order. The first vehicle was delivered in 2015, and all 342 Pumas plus eight driver training vehicles are scheduled for delivery by 2020.

Germany is currently the only operator of the Puma, but the vehicle is in contention for several international competitions including Australia’s Project LAND 400 Phase 3 requirement to replace the M113AS4 APCs.