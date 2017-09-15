A shortlist of nominees for the 2017 Maritime Australia Industry Innovation Awards has been announced.

The shortlist of 17 entries from 15 innovators from the defence and civil sector have been recognised for their work in naval and maritime innovation in the following categories; Defence Industry National Innovation Award, Civil Industry National Innovation Award, Defence Industry SME Innovation Grant, Civil Industry SME Innovation Grant, and the Young Innovator Scholarship for Defence Industry.

The nominees are eligible for cash prizes totalling $40,000, and these will be presented at the PACIFIC 2017 International Maritime Exposition at Sydney’s International Convention Centre (ICC) at Darling Harbour on October 4.

“Innovation isn’t just about having good ideas – it’s about putting good ideas to use,” says PACIFIC 2017 CEO Ian Honnery.

“Australians have a special relationship with the sea, and we’ve shortlisted 15 innovators from four States who have set out to be game-changers in the global markets they’re tackling. They illustrate the strengths of the companies operating in these sectors here in Australia.”

INNOVATION AWARDS SHORTLIST

• Abyss Solutions (NSW) – End to End Condition Assessment of Underwater Assets

• Advanced Navigation (NSW) – Subsonus subsea navigation system

• AMOG Technologies Pty Limited (VIC) – Longitudinally Grooved Suppression (LGS) Technology

• Artis Group (NSW) – Artis Engineering Platform

• Columbus Group (WA) – 3D Dynamic Fluid/Semi-solid pump

• Defence Materials Technology Centre (VIC) – Microbiological Corrosion Control

• Defence Materials Technology Centre and Partners (VIC) – High Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) coatings for marine applications

• Nauti-Craft Pty Limited (WA) – Nauti-Craft Marine Suspension System (NCMSS)

• Ocius Technology Pty Limited (NSW) – Bluebottle unmanned surface vessel

• Prism Defence Pty Limited (SA) – HeliSAFE shipborne helicopter operations management system

• Rojone Pty Limited (NSW) – RADHAZ Isolation unit

• Ron Allum Deepsea Services (NSW) – Energy Storage and Distribution System (ESDS)

• Ron Allum Deepsea Services (NSW) – Pressure Tolerant Brushless DC Motors

• Thales Australia (NSW) – Stingrae communications networking system for boarding parties

• Woodside Energy Pty Limited (WA) – LNG-powered marine support vessel

YOUNG INNOVATOR SCHOLARSHIP SHORTLIST

• Dr Peter Kabakov, Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organisation (ANSTO) and DMTC (NSW) – Development of single crystal piezoelectric ceramics for acoustic transducers

• Mr Andrew Short, University of Wollongong , Research Training Centre for Naval Design and Manufacturing (NSW) – Robotic inspection of submarine ballast tanks.