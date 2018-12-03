ADBR is evolving!

Regular readers of ADBR will have noticed that we’ve re-branded by dropping the use of the long form-name from our title in recent months.

The magazine has seen an increase in page count to a consistent 84 pages in the last few issues, and we have introduced new fonts, more open layouts and larger pictures. This has been made possible by an increase in circulation and renewed interest from advertisers to whom we are very grateful for their support, and to some amazing guest contributors who have helped to raise the standard of the magazine greatly.

The November-December issue of the magazine (above) which subscribers should be receiving from later this week will see the culmination of that evolution, with further improvements to the cover, fonts, and page layouts by Daniel Frawley who has also been responsible for the design changes at our sister publication, Australian Aviation.

Of course the adbr.com.au website has also been redesigned and I hope you’ll agree that it is now far more reader-friendly across all devices and formats.

And from December 3, that evolution has continued with our e-newsletter, with the adoption of the ‘Battlespace’ news column header from the magazine (above). As we continue to re-build our resources Battlespace will gradually be appearing in your inbox more frequently that the current once-weekly, and there will be more features included on the website and in the Battlespace links.

As always, I greatly value any and all constructive feedback.

Andrew McLaughlin MANAGING EDITOR