Phantom Media, publisher of Australian Defence Business Review and Australian Aviation – Australia’s leading defence business and aerospace titles across print and digital – will produce the official PACIFIC 2017 Show Daily.

Some 2,000 copies of the full colour, A4 format PACIFIC 2017 Show Daily will be printed for each of the three days of the region’s leading naval and maritime exposition (October 3-5).

Produced to Phantom Media’s highest quality standards, each edition will be distributed extensively at PACIFIC 2017 and will feature a comprehensive roundup of news and imagery gathered from the show.

Further information about the PACIFIC 2017 Show Daily can be found in our media kit, available for download here.