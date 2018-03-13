ADF Chinooks, airlifters lend a hand following PNG earthquake

by

Aid is loaded onto Australian Army CH-47F Chinook helicopters at Moro Airport during Operation PNG Assist 2018. *** Local Caption *** Three Australian Army CH-47F Chinook aircraft, from Townsville based 5th Aviation Regiment, have begun ferrying essential supplies to remote areas of Papua New Guinea affected by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake which struck on 26 February 2018. Operation PNG Assist 2018 is the ADF contribution to the DFAT-led, Whole of Australian-Government response to the earthquake. The Boeing CH-47F Chinook is the largest helicopter in the Australian Army, and is one of the most versatile.
(Defence)

Royal Australian Air Force and Australian Army aircraft have been providing humanitarian assistance support to Papua New Guinea’s Southern Highlands following a devastating earthquake that hit the region on February 26.

Three Army CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters from 5 Aviation Regiment are assisting local authorities and the PNG Defence Force in distributing emergency supplies, while a RAAF C-130J Hercules and a King Air 350 are providing an air bridge, transporting supplies and personnel between Port Moresby and the Southern Highlands.

Members of the Royal Australian Air Force Air Load Team lift supplies and support equipment, destined for Operation PNG Assist 2018, onto a C-17A Globemaster at RAAF Base Townsville. *** Local Caption *** At the request of the Government of Papua New Guinea (PNG), the Australian Defence Force is providing support to the Department of Foreign Affairs effort following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck central PNG on 26 February 2018. Operation PNG Assist 2018 is the ADF contribution to the DFAT led Whole of Australian Government response to the recent earthquake. C-130J Hercules aircraft, from Royal Australian Aircraft Base Richmond, have made multiple flights to affected areas with ADF personnel to support the Government of PNG in transporting personnel and supplies to the Hela and Southern Highlands provinces. RAAF C-17A Globemasters have begun ferrying ADF personnel and equipment to PNG. Three Australian Army CH-47 Chinook aircraft from Townsville have arrived at Mount Hargen to deliver aid and supplies to outlying regions.
(Defence)

“The current levels of ADF support, particularly the CH-47F helicopters and their ability to reach these remote highland areas, is critical as the number of casualties rises and level of damage increases,” Defence Minister Senator Marise Payne said.

In addition a RAAF C-17 Globemaster departed Townsville on March 10 carrying disaster relief supplies and ADF support personnel.

Aircrew from Number 37 Squadron approach Port Morseby. *** Local Caption *** At the request of the Government of Papua New Guinea (PNG), the Australian Defence Force is providing support to the Department of Foreign Affairs effort following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck central PNG on 26 February 2018. A Royal Australian Air Force C-130J Hercules has aerial surveillance over the area affected by the earthquake .A replacement C-130J Hercules departed RAAF Base Richmond on 1 March 2018 with ADF Personnel to support the Government of PNG in transporting personnel and supplies to the affected region.
A, RAAF C-130J on approach to Port Moresby (Defence)

As well as the aircraft assets, the ADF is also providing additional command, communications, logistic and medical support elements, drawn from Army and RAAF units around Australia, the Minister said.

“The support provided by ADF personnel is enabling PNG Defence Force members to distribute critical humanitarian and medical supplies, including tarpaulins, bed mats and water containers,” Minister Payne said.

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake has affected up to 140,000 people.

Australian Army aircrew technicians and DFAT employee Jason Moore, assist local people to move aid delivered by a CH-47F Chinook helicopter at a village during Operation PNG Assist 2018. *** Local Caption *** Three Australian Army CH-47F Chinook aircraft, from Townsville based 5th Aviation Regiment, have begun ferrying essential supplies to remote areas of Papua New Guinea affected by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake which struck on 26 February 2018. Operation PNG Assist 2018 is the ADF contribution to the DFAT-led, Whole of Australian-Government response to the earthquake. The Boeing CH-47F Chinook is the largest helicopter in the Australian Army, and is one of the most versatile.
(Defence)

 