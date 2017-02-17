Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has released the first Australian Military Sales Equipment Catalogue.

The catalogue lists selected equipment that is scheduled to be withdrawn from frontline service with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) that represents a viable capability that other countries might seek to purchase, and details equipment that is still in production that might be considered.

Listed as being “available now” are up to 63 Pilatus PC-9/A training aircraft, and up to 16 S-70B-2 Seahawk helicopters (spares only).

The development of this catalogue supports the First Principles Review recommendation to ensure that Defence act as a ‘smart buyer’ by better leveraging industry, being more commercially oriented and delivering value for money in its activities, including achieving value for money in the disposal of equipment, Minister Pyne said in a statement.

“The sale of ex-ADF equipment gives Australian industry the opportunity to bid for work in the sustainment or refurbishment of that equipment to a foreign government,” the Defence Industry Minister said.

“For example, in the sale of C-130H aircraft to Indonesia with a sale price of $15 million, two refurbishment contracts resulted for Australian industry valued in excess of $100 million.”

The Australian Military Sales Office (AMSO) within the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) is responsible for managing the sale and export of surplus ADF equipment to approved customers under government-to-government arrangements.