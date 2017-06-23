The government of the Philippines has accepted an offer from Australia to send two AP-3C Orion aircraft to provide surveillance support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, as the Australian government works with the Philippines to support the fight against terrorism in the region.

“Australia condemns the attacks by Daesh-inspired groups in Marawi city,” Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne said in a statement. “The regional threat from terrorism, in particular from Daesh and foreign fighters, is a direct threat to Australia and our interests.”