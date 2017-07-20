The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has embarked on two separate trials of Ocean Software’s Pharmaceutical Integrated Logistics (PILS) version 3.

The ADF already uses a previous version of the cloud-ready solution, which enables tighter control over the ordering and supply of medical, dental and pharmaceutical supplies, helping to cut costs and ensure the right products are supplied to those who need them, the company stated.

As part of the trials, the Royal Australian Navy has deployed PILS V3 on amphibious assault ship HMAS Canberra to capture all medication and related data for those taking part in Exercise Talisman Sabre.