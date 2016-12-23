Melbourne-based recruitment agency Ironside Recruitment has hosted an event that offered Defence veterans an insight into the process of joining the emergency services, and a taste of what life is like as one of the city’s firefighters.

Members of the emergency services assisted in delivering the careers event, which was held in Melbourne on December 15 and saw 15 veterans participating, with Senator Jacqui Lambie also in attendance.

The day featured a set of activities that were intended to give the veterans an in-depth understanding of the recruitment processes for joining the emergency services, including an overview of the application and interview processes, a description of different roles from administration to operational, and becoming an instructor. And a former Army soldier delivered a speech that gave attendees an insight into life as a firefighter.

“Ironside Recruitment has identified a problem resulting in many ex-service personnel not successfully applying for emergency services jobs; this issue has been acknowledged by the emergency services,” said Glen Ferrarotto, executive director and founder of the recruitment agency.

“We believe it has to do with the lack of understanding of the recruitment process by ex-ADF members, combined with the lack of understanding by the emergency services of veterans’ capabilities, skills and experience. We are confident this event will be a success, and we look forward to rolling out more events like this in the months ahead.”

It was announced in October that Aspen Medical has acquired a majority shareholding in Ironside Recruitment, which provided personnel during the company’s Ebola response contract in West Africa.