Air Affairs Australia and Discovery Air Defence Services have completed their first fast-jet training missions in support of the Australian Defence Force’s Fast Jet Trial contract.

Air Affairs stated that four of its Learjet aircraft and two Discovery Air Defence modified Alpha Jet aircraft participated in air-to-air missions as ‘red air aggressors’ near RAAF Base Williamtown.

“Air Affairs Australia is pleased to be working closely with Discovery Air Defence for the Fast Jet Trial,” the company stated. “Both companies are proud to be selected for this initial fast-jet trial.

“Discovery Air Defence’s proven track-record in contracted air services brings a complementary solution to our current Jet Air Services contract.

“Our common commitment to the highest levels of safety and airworthiness will ensure the best training for the Australian Defence Force.”

The aircraft were taking part in 81 Wing work-ups for future exercises, Discovery Air Defence stated.

“This mission marks the achievement of initial operating capability in our Australian fast-jet program,” said Paul Bouchard, president of Discovery Air Defence.

“Working closely with our partner Air Affairs Australia, also an expert in providing both jet and unmanned target services, we look forward to training the Australian Defence Force with highly representative adversary threats beyond this trial and into the future.”