Air Affairs partners with PAL Aerospace in region

Air Affairs Australia and Canada’s PAL Aerospace have announced a strategic partnership between the two companies for the provision of special mission aircraft and support services within Australia and the South Pacific region.

The formal announcement follows the 2018 signing of an MoU by the two companies to support the pursuit of special mission opportunities in maritime patrol and defence-based activities in the region.

“The teaming agreement between Air Affairs Australia and PAL Aerospace represents a significant addition to our capabilities in the region,” Air Affairs Australia CEO Chris Sievers said.

“Our collaboration with PAL Aerospace will further cement the presence of both organisations in Australia’s evolving aviation special mission industry. The ability for Air Affairs Australia to drive technological innovation in Australian aviation is greatly enhanced by this arrangement.

“This agreement is testament to how PAL works to develop partnerships that grow beyond single contracts into lasting and mutually beneficial global relationships,” said PAL Aerospace Senior Vice-President of Business Development John Turner. “Air Affairs are an extraordinary partner to have in the region and their commitment to the Australian aviation industry is unquestionable. The establishment of this partnership will facilitate resource sharing and knowledge transfer that will expand capabilities in the region and benefit Australian industry.”

PAL CEO Brian Chafe added, “We are excited to leverage our independent areas of expertise and exploit the synergies that exist between the two companies. Air Affairs Australia and PAL Aerospace share similar histories and have become leaders in our respective fields. We believe there is significant benefit to combining the knowledge and expertise we can now share in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres.”

The two companies says the partnership will facilitate the delivery of global in service support capacity and consolidates worldwide experience in the maintenance and operation of a variety of special mission aircraft and configurations.

Both companies believe this cooperative ability to provide customers with world-class solutions from the factory to the airfield and beyond creates a tremendous value proposition. PAL Aerospace and Air Affairs are looking forward to jointly pursuing a variety of new domestic and global commercial opportunities.