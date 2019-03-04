Home AIR Air Affairs partners with PAL Aerospace in region
AIRBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTRegional NewsSustainment News

Air Affairs partners with PAL Aerospace in region

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review

Air Affairs Australia and Canada’s PAL Aerospace have announced a strategic partnership between the two companies for the provision of special mission aircraft and support services within Australia and the South Pacific region.

The formal announcement follows the 2018 signing of an MoU by the two companies to support the pursuit of special mission opportunities in maritime patrol and defence-based activities in the region.

“The teaming agreement between Air Affairs Australia and PAL Aerospace represents a significant addition to our capabilities in the region,” Air Affairs Australia CEO Chris Sievers said.

“Our collaboration with PAL Aerospace will further cement the presence of both organisations in Australia’s evolving aviation special mission industry. The ability for Air Affairs Australia to drive technological innovation in Australian aviation is greatly enhanced by this arrangement. 

“This agreement is testament to how PAL works to develop partnerships that grow beyond single contracts into lasting and mutually beneficial global relationships,” said PAL Aerospace Senior Vice-President of Business Development John Turner.  “Air Affairs are an extraordinary partner to have in the region and their commitment to the Australian aviation industry is unquestionable.  The establishment of this partnership will facilitate resource sharing and knowledge transfer that will expand capabilities in the region and benefit Australian industry.”     

PAL CEO Brian Chafe added, “We are excited to leverage our independent areas of expertise and exploit the synergies that exist between the two companies. Air Affairs Australia and PAL Aerospace share similar histories and have become leaders in our respective fields. We believe there is significant benefit to combining the knowledge and expertise we can now share in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres.”  

The two companies says the partnership will facilitate the delivery of global in service support capacity and consolidates worldwide experience in the maintenance and operation of a variety of special mission aircraft and configurations.

Both companies believe this cooperative ability to provide customers with world-class solutions from the factory to the airfield and beyond creates a tremendous value proposition.  PAL Aerospace and Air Affairs are looking forward to jointly pursuing a variety of new domestic and global commercial opportunities. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Trucks and trailers delivered to 7th Brigade

May 17, 2017

Update – RAAF Hornet sale to Canada finalised

January 7, 2019

Aerospace Australia reveals industry awards shortlist

January 27, 2015

Austal secures contract for two more Cape class...

December 13, 2015

First Anzac frigate undocked after AMCAP upgrade

December 3, 2018

Final EC135 training helicopter delivered to Australia

October 12, 2017

AeroVironment teams with Australian companies to supply Wasp...

September 6, 2016

Defence and Industry Conference set for Canberra in...

March 23, 2016

Cubic provides Hawk 127 with enhanced air combat...

July 29, 2017

Austal awarded Navy Cape class sustainment contract

October 4, 2017