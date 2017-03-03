Air Affairs Australia and Discovery Air Defence Services (DA) have teamed up to provide three Alpha Jets for Australian Defence Force training.

The pair will deliver the three aircraft under Air Affairs’ existing Jet Air Support contract commencing in the third quarter of 2017, Air Affairs said at the Australian International Airshow at Avalon on Thursday.

“Three fully-crewed and maintained Alpha Jets will be based at RAAF Williamtown to provide ‘red air’ for Royal Australian Air Force training, Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training for the Australian Army and anti-surface training for the Royal Australian Navy,” the company said.

“Operations, maintenance and logistics for Alpha Jets in Williamtown and at Albatross Aviation Technology Park (AATP) Nowra will be supported by an integrated Air Affairs and DA Defence team.”

Air Affairs managing director Chris Sievers said: “The capabilities and expertise of both companies will be combined to deliver highly representative threats and training to produce specialist trained and competent RAAF, Army and Navy combat personnel.”

Discovery Air Defence president Paul Bouchard added: “Discovery Air Defence and Air Affairs are proud to be selected by the Australian Government to bring our combined capabilities and experience to improve the operational readiness of the Australian Defence Force.”