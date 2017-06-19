The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has signed an agreement with Jeppesen and Tapestry Solutions to integrate the Mission Management Suite to optimise operations.

The solution will help the RAAF optimise Air Mobility Group operations managed by the Air Mobility Control Centre, Jeppesen stated on June 7.

Formerly known as Jeppesen Operations Solution, the Mission Management Suite will enhance mission planning, operations management and resource scheduling.

The Mission Management Suite is a military operations centre suite of applications that efficiently manages air mission activity, providing operators with a single user interface that integrates multiple functions.

Jeppesen and Tapestry Solutions are Boeing companies.