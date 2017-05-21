Airbus and Siemens Healthineers have announced a teaming arrangement to offer the Australian Defence Force (ADF) a system of medical facilities that can be readily deployed for both combat and humanitarian missions.

The companies will jointly bid for the JP 2060 Phase 3 Deployable Health Capability project, which is seeking to acquire a transportable health capability that is able to be used both in Australia and overseas.

Airbus and Siemens Healthineers intend to propose the Airbus TransHospital medical care system, which is in service with military forces around the world, Airbus said in a statement.

Comprising a modular and scalable hard shelter and tent-based system, TransHospital enables the full spectrum of medical care from first-aid stations to a fully operational hospital with advanced diagnostic and surgical capabilities. Under the proposal, a responsive and resilient support system would be backed by Australian industry, Airbus stated.

“Experience has demonstrated how important it is to have the right medical facilities to ensure that the men and women of the ADF are provided with the best practice military healthcare available,” said Tony Fraser, Airbus Group Australia Pacific managing director. “This critical medical capability carries the exacting standards expected of the aerospace sector.”