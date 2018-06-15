Airbus has demonstrated its long-term commitment to the Australian space sector by signing two partnerships with Australian research and development organisations.

On June 13 the company announced it will become a founding member of the proposed SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre (CRC). The CRC is led by the University of South Australia (UniSA) and Nova Systems, and Airbus’ planned seven year funding commitment will allow CRC to further its research agenda, particularly its ‘Intelligent Satellite Systems’, a theme which Airbus says aligns with its strategy for building resilient and autonomous space-based systems.

Airbus also signed an MoU with the University of New South Wales (UNSW) to further its collaboration with the university’s spin-off space company Skykraft, to develop hyperspectral remote sensing technology.

“We want to “walk the talk” and we are determined to do so,” Head of Airbus Space Systems, Nicolas Chamussy said in a statement.

“Airbus is proud to partner with local industry on dedicated space projects. It is our intention to work with academia, SMEs and start-ups to develop Australia’s space sovereign capability, nurturing and developing areas of strategic priority and leapfrog technologies identified by the ERG panel.

“Airbus could help Australia in concentrating on new disruptive areas while achieving strategic agreements with international industries and space agencies.”

The company said it had highlighted the two commitments with the incoming Head of the Australian Space Agency, Dr Megan Clark AC, and has indicated this could provide a framework for ongoing strategic engagement between Australia and Airbus.