Airbus extends support contracts with NZDF

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review

L-R: Airbus Australia Pacific Board Chairman, Matthieu Louvot; Airbus Australia Pacific Managing Director Andrew Mathewson; New Zealand Chief of Air Force, AVM Andrew Clark and Airbus Senior Program Manager New Zealand Operations, Geoff Blake. (AIRBUS)

New Airbus Australia Pacific Managing Director Andrew Mathewson has confirmed the extension of the company’s arrangement with the NZDF for the support of the RNZAF’s P-3K2 Orion and C130H Hercules, and has added the SH-2G(i) Seasprite to its portfolio.

At last week’s 2019 Avalon Airshow, Mr Mathewson said that the signing of the contract signified Airbus’ support of the New Zealand Defence Force’s P3K2 and C130H to the end of their service life.

“The contract is split into two-year service blocks with the first service block ending in June 2020,” he said. “The scope includes aircraft maintenance, engine and propeller maintenance and component maintenance, including logistics, procurement and engineering in support of the maintenance activities,” Mr Mathewson said. “I’m delighted to add that maintenance on the SeaspriteSH2G(i) is also included in these arrangements.”

Mr Mathewson said that Airbus and New Zealand Defence Force had been actively working together for many years with this contract beginning in 1998. “The continuation of this contract is testament to the open and robust working relationship both organisations enjoy,” he said.

