Airbus announced on July 16 that is will extend its successful SmartForce data analytics product for the civil aviation community to the defence market.

Airbus Defence and Space together with Airbus Helicopters launched the SmartForce suite of services at the Farnborough Airshow. It says SmartForce will enable military operators to exploit data gathered by aircraft to enhance operational safety, increase mission availability, and reduce maintenance support costs.

Hosted on on-site private data clouds with military security requirements, the company says it provides services to improve troubleshooting, to optimise maintenance efforts, to predict maintenance actions, and to plan for material and spares demand.

“SmartForce helps military operators to accelerate their own digital transformation in order to allow them to improve their operational readiness,” head of Military Aircraft Services at Airbus Defence and Space, Stephan Miegel said in a statement.

“Our vision is to enable data-driven new capabilities to support our customers in extracting more value from our in-service products. By breaking information siloes, Airbus teams can more rapidly perform root-cause analysis and faster trouble shooting, providing our customers with more efficient customer support.