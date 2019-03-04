Home ADF news Airbus targets special ops helos
ADF newsAIRHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDProject news

Airbus targets special ops helos

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review

(DEFENCE)

The first two of 12 MRH90 helicopters equipped for special operations have been delivered to the Australian Army’s 6th Aviation Regiment.

The remaining MRH90 helicopters are expected to be progressively upgraded and redelivered to Army to replace the S-70A/9 Black Hawk by the second quarter of next year under a program that is a high priority for the company, said MAJGEN (ret) Andrew Mathewson, the new managing director of Airbus Australia Pacific.

The multi-role MRH90 can undertake troop transport, search and rescue, special operations and counter-terrorism missions. Airbus says it is capable of carrying two pilots, two loadmasters and 18 combat troops up to 900km at speeds of up to 300km/h (160kts).

Meanwhile, Airbus is offering the H145M battlefield support helicopter for the LAND 2097 Phase 4 Special Operations Rotary Wing Capability project that will deliver a light deployable helicopter capability.

The requirement will see a smaller helo than the MRH90 acquired for operations in urban areas, and so multiple helos can be rapidly deployed along with special operations personnel aboard a single C-17.

Mr Mathewson replaced Tony Fraser in the role of managing director in early January after his 2018 retirement from the ADF. “It’s a great honour to be selected by the company to continue with my passion, which is delivering capability for the Defence Force,” he said, speaking to the media at the 2019 Avalon Airshow on February 27.

“I’m incredibly impressed with the company, and also the opportunities that sit outside the helicopter realm, particularly in the areas of space and commercial aircraft.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Northrop Grumman considers Western Sydney Aerotropolis plans

January 21, 2019

Turnbull highlights naval and shipbuilding spending in WA

February 20, 2017

Lockheed Martin to export Australian radar technology to...

October 26, 2016

USAF EW study to signal opportunities for Australian...

January 14, 2019

Pyne calls on industry to complete capability survey

January 11, 2017

KC-30A achieves 20,000 flying hours milestone

October 20, 2016

Tiger ARH grounding lifted last November

February 1, 2018

Lockheed and Airbus team to market A330 MRTT

December 6, 2018

Future Submarine briefing held in Brisbane

May 11, 2017

RAF declares FOC for RC-135W Airseeker

February 8, 2018