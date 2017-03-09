Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced that a system for imaging stress in aircraft structures has been licensed to LRM Technologies.

“The company will be responsible for worldwide marketing of the innovative thermoelastic stress analysis system developed by the Defence Science and Technology Group for monitoring the structural health of airframes,” Minister Pyne stated. “This system is a significant advance in the stress measurement and diagnosis of airframe performance.”

The system uses small, low-cost infrared cameras to capture high-resolution images of structural stress.

The licence agreement was signed by Chief Defence Scientist Dr Alex Zelinsky and LRM Technologies chairman Ivan Cooper at the Australian International Airshow.