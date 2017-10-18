Adelaide-based designer and manufacturer APC Technology has partnered with Raytheon Australia to provide radio operator consoles as part of the SEA 1654 Maritime Operational Support Capability project.

APC Technology will be responsible for the manufacture of a range of computing solutions, as well as the planning, sourcing and layout of the consoles.

The company stated that it has an established relationship with Raytheon that includes the delivery of a range of bespoke products for Air Warfare Destroyer (AWD) communications and information systems.

“We have worked on multiple projects with Raytheon Australia, enabling us to demonstrate our depth of knowledge and ability to meet criteria, budgets and deadlines,” said Scott Begbie, APC Technology managing director.