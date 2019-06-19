Army calls for Innovation submissions

The Australian Army and the Defence Innovation Hub have issued invitations to industry to submit innovation proposals for Army Innovation Day 2019 (AID).

An Army release says the AID is an opportunity for Defence industry to present a range of unique, innovative ideas and future technologies not currently operational or in development. The theme for AID 2019 will be Network Assurance, so submissions should seek to improve Army’s network resilience, boost network agility, network defences, or deceive adversaries regarding the disposition and characteristics of land networks.

The release says proposals are to be received via Defence Innovation Hub Portal within four weeks of publication, and these will go through a selection process against a set criteria of uniqueness, innovation and ability to improve effectiveness and efficiency of Defence. All submissions will also be assessed against technology readiness level, and be demonstrable within 12 months.

Approximately 15 respondents will be selected to display and pitch their proposed innovations at AID 2019 which will be held at the Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA) in Canberra on 25 September 2019.