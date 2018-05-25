The Australian Army has begun rolling out the PD-100 Black Hornet Nano unmanned aerial system to its units following a successful trial program.

Commander 6th Brigade and the Army’s only UAS unit, the 20th Surveillance Target Acquisition Regiment BRIG Susan Coyle, said the Black Hornet Nano UAS rollout was a significant achievement for Army. “UAS are a game-changer for the Army, providing enhanced situational awareness for better mission execution for Australian soldiers.

“The issue of the Black Hornet Nano UAS to our soldiers is an exciting example of adopting tactical robotic technology.”

BRIG Coyle said the Australian army was the biggest user of Nano UAS in the world, and the first to proliferate this technology to the conventional forces down to combat platoon level.

“Experience of UAS operations overseas and in Australia have provided Army with unique expertise that is in high demand,” she said. “UAS represent a defining opportunity for the Australian Army and the ADF.”