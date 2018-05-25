Army rolls out Black Hornet Nano UAS

Australian Army soldier Lance Corporal Davide Sargeant, 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, holds the PD-100 Black Hornet Nano air vehicle at Gallipoli Barracks, Enoggera. *** Local Caption *** Australian Army soldiers from 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, trained with the PD-100 Personal Reconnaissance System at Gallipoli Barracks, Brisbane. The system comprises a Nano air vehicle weighing only 18 grams and a base station and antenna. It is the world's smallest operational unmanned system and has been used extensively in combat by NATO forces in the past few years. It has 25-minutes endurance, 1.6km line-of-sight range and has live video and high-definition snapshot capability, with an optional night vision sensor.
The Australian Army has begun rolling out the PD-100 Black Hornet Nano unmanned aerial system to its units following a successful trial program.

Commander 6th Brigade and the Army’s only UAS unit, the 20th Surveillance Target Acquisition Regiment BRIG Susan Coyle, said the Black Hornet Nano UAS rollout was a significant achievement for Army. “UAS are a game-changer for the Army, providing enhanced situational awareness for better mission execution for Australian soldiers.

“The issue of the Black Hornet Nano UAS to our soldiers is an exciting example of adopting tactical robotic technology.”

Australian Army soldier Trooper Sam Menzies deploys a PD-100 Black Hornet Nano unmanned aircraft vehicle during training exercise at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, on 4 May 2018.
BRIG Coyle said the Australian army was the biggest user of Nano UAS in the world, and the first to proliferate this technology to the conventional forces down to combat platoon level.

“Experience of UAS operations overseas and in Australia have provided Army with unique expertise that is in high demand,” she said. “UAS represent a defining opportunity for the Australian Army and the ADF.”

Australian Army soldier Trooper Sam Menzies launches a PD-100 Black Hornet Nano unmanned aircraft vehicle during training exercise at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, on 4 May 2018.
