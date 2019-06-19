Home ADF news Army takes Chinook, MRH & ARH to sea
ADF newsAIRHeadlinesJOINTLANDProject newsRegional NewsSEA

Army takes Chinook, MRH & ARH to sea

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

(DEFENCE)

The Australian Army has for the first time taken three helicopter types to sea at the same time, with 5 Aviation Regiment (5Avn) CH-47F and MRH 90 helicopters and 1Avn Tiger ARHs embarking on the LHD, HMAS Adelaide.

All three types are now cleared for virtually an entire flight envelope from the Canberra class LHDs following the deployment of four Tigers aboard HMAS Canberra for more than half of the recent three-month Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2019 engagement activity, where the aircraft successfully conducted regular flight operations from the vessel.

The activity is in preparation for Talisman Saber 2019 due to commence off the north Queensland coast later this month. In a June 13 tweet, Commanding Officer 5Avn LTCOL Jamie Martin said, “We bring the range, reach and close fire support for the soldier in the fight.”

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

ADF Joint Helicopter Aircrew Training School commences training

January 17, 2018

RAN’s first Air Warfare Destroyer HMAS Hobart commissioned

September 23, 2017

Adelaide set to host Centre for Defence Industry...

March 8, 2016

Future RAN support ships named

November 17, 2017

US Government reports falling F-35 program costs

March 23, 2015

RNZAF Hercs celebrate 50 years in service as...

March 27, 2015

NIOA secures ADF munitions contract

November 28, 2017

Austal marks keel laying of first Pacific Patrol...

July 31, 2017

ENGAGEMENT ZONE! The ADF’s ground-based air defence capabilities...

September 10, 2018

New Zealand releases Defence Capability Plan 2019

June 12, 2019