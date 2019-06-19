Army takes Chinook, MRH & ARH to sea

The Australian Army has for the first time taken three helicopter types to sea at the same time, with 5 Aviation Regiment (5Avn) CH-47F and MRH 90 helicopters and 1Avn Tiger ARHs embarking on the LHD, HMAS Adelaide.

All three types are now cleared for virtually an entire flight envelope from the Canberra class LHDs following the deployment of four Tigers aboard HMAS Canberra for more than half of the recent three-month Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2019 engagement activity, where the aircraft successfully conducted regular flight operations from the vessel.

The activity is in preparation for Talisman Saber 2019 due to commence off the north Queensland coast later this month. In a June 13 tweet, Commanding Officer 5Avn LTCOL Jamie Martin said, “We bring the range, reach and close fire support for the soldier in the fight.”