Construction and engineering services provider Civmec, through its wholly owned subsidiary Forgacs Marine and Defence, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with ASC to jointly bid for the Offshore Patrol Vessel program.

Civmec stated that Forgacs and ASC Shipbuilding have been chosen by two of the three shortlisted designers – Damen and Lürssen – to work with them to pursue SEA 1180.

ASC and Forgacs would form a 50/50 joint venture to build the 12 vessels, with two to be built at ASC’s shipbuilding facility in South Australia and the rest at Civmec facilities in Western Australia. ASC and Civmec have agreed to share intellectual property regarding shipbuilding and steel fabrication.

“[The joint venture] sees the two main shipbuilding hubs of Adelaide in South Australia and Henderson in Western Australia becoming closely linked in a relationship which will offer considerable advantages to a national naval shipbuilding industry,” said Civmec chairman James Fitzgerald.

Damen stated on March 20 that it is putting the finishing touches on a plan to build these vessels in partnership with ASC and Civmec, ahead of the close of the tender on March 30.

Separately, Fassmer has also been shortlisted for the Offshore Patrol Vessel program as part of the SEA 1180 competitive evaluation process. Austal is working on a bid with Fassmer, as confirmed in a statement reporting its results for the six months to the end of December.

“The pipeline of work in Australia is significant; Austal is lodging its final bid for the 12-ship, $3 billion OPV program by the end of March, partnering with German shipbuilder Fassmer on the design,” stated Austal chief executive officer David Singleton on February 27.