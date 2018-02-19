ASC has announced that its interim CEO since 2014, Stuart Whiley, has been formally appointed as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

The appointment does not affect that of ASC Shipbuilding Acting CEO, Jim Cuthill.

“Stuart brings a deep understanding of what it takes to create and sustain sovereign naval industrial capabilities and the Board and I are delighted that his leadership of the company will continue,” ASC Chairman, Bruce Carter said in a statement.

“Over several years Stuart has led ASC’s team of highly skilled engineers, tradespeople and support staff to deliver organisation-wide innovation and performance improvements in the Collins Class Submarine Program,” he added. “During Stuart’s time as interim Chief Executive Officer the company has successfully transitioned to two year full-cycle submarine dockings at ASC in South Australia, increased capability and capacity for short and medium term maintenance activities in Western Australia and significantly lifted productivity and efficiency across submarine operations.”

Whiley joined ASC in 1990 and worked through the entire Collins submarine program. “I look forward to building upon the unique capability that ASC brings to Australia’s naval defence industry and making sure that Australia continues to have a sovereign submarine capability, supported by local industry, well into the future,” he said.

“As a company we are committed to building up the capability of the national workforce needed to support Australia’s operational submarines in the Collins Class fleet whilst preparing to support the future submarine program.”