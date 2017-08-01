A major upgrade to the ASC West submarine support and repair facility has been declared open.

The $12.5 million redevelopment will improve productivity and reliability through a maintenance support tower, sky bridge and new amenities and office areas, significantly cutting the time that workers spend accessing a submarine under maintenance, ASC stated.

ASC West carries out in-service maintenance of the Collins class submarines, employing more than 380 permanent personnel and more than 120 contractors.

Minister for Finance Senator Mathias Cormann and Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne opened the redevelopment at Henderson.

“This major redevelopment at ASC’s Western Australian facility lays a solid foundation for ASC’s future as a key sovereign asset delivering Australia’s submarine capability,” said ASC interim chief executive officer Stuart Whiley.

Whiley said that ASC’s experience and know-how make it a critical capability partner for the maintenance, upgrade and life-of-type extension of the Collins submarine fleet, as well as assisting in the delivery of the Future Submarine program.

Defence and ASC have agreed a further five-year performance period for the sustainment of the Collins fleet that commenced at the start of July.