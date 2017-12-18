The Australian Strategic Policy Institute has released a comprehensive report detailing the regional cyber landscape.

The report, titled ‘Cyber Maturity in the Asia-Pacific Region’ highlights the worsening threat environment faced by Australia, and is authored by a team led by Tom Uren

“Cyber criminals are investing in more advanced and innovative attacks and nation states are prepared to launch massively destructive attacks causing huge collateral damage,” Mr Uren said in a release. “A parallel development to the worsening threat environment is more countries talking openly about military cyber capabilities.”