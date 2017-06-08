Austal and ASC Shipbuilding have announced a teaming agreement to pursue the build of the Future Frigate.

“The Austal/ASC Shipbuilding teaming arrangement offers a compelling, low-risk, Australian shipbuilding solution for each of the three shortlisted international designers: BAE, Fincantieri and Navantia,” said Austal CEO David Singleton.

“This partnership will bring Austal’s unparalleled record in aluminium shipbuilding, exports and operational efficiency to combine with ASC Shipbuilding’s expertise in steel warship manufacturing.”

ASC Shipbuilding CEO Mark Lamarre stated that ASC and its 1,100 skilled and experienced shipbuilders at Osborne in South Australia represents a national asset that has demonstrated its ability to deliver major naval warships as the Air Warfare Destroyer (AWD) program shipbuilder.

“This is a powerful partnership that not only achieves the government’s objectives for a sovereign and sustainable shipbuilding capability in Australia, as set out in the recent Naval Shipbuilding Plan, but confirms to all those in the industry that there is a bright and successful future ahead,” Lamarre said.

The SEA 5000 construction program is expected to commence in 2020. Government is set to announce the designer of the Future Frigate in 2018, after the request for tender was released to BAE Systems, Fincantieri and Navantia in March.

Separately, ASC Shipbuilding has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Civmec through wholly owned subsidiary Forgacs Marine and Defence to jointly bid for the build of the Offshore Patrol Vessels, pitting it against Austal.