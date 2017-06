Austal has delivered Cape Inscription, the second Cape class patrol boat for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

The vessel joins ADV Cape Fourcroy, which was delivered to the RAN in April, and is the tenth Cape class boat designed and constructed by Austal.

Since 1998, the company has delivered 74 patrol vessels, including 24 exported to five countries. Austal stated that it is continuing to pursue export opportunities for platforms such as the Cape class.