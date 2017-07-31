Austal has hosted Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne for the ceremonial keel laying of the first Pacific Patrol Boat.

Minister Pyne authenticated the keel by committing his signature to a plate that was subsequently welded and placed in the hull of the vessel, Austal stated.

The event was held at Austal’s dedicated Pacific Patrol Boat construction facility at Naval Base, Western Australia.

This first vessel, which is one of four to be delivered to Papua New Guinea, is due for completion in the last quarter of 2018.