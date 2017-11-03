The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the US Navy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly develop the ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-band (NGJ-MB) capability.

Next Generation Jammer is an external jamming pod that will replace the ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System on EA-18G Growler airborne electronic attack aircraft.

The jammer technology will be cooperatively matured by the RAAF and the Airborne Electronic Attack Systems and EA-6B Program Office (PMA-234). The MOU provides the framework for communication, coordination and cooperation during engineering and manufacturing development.

“This is a very important milestone for both nations, one that took four years of communication and collaboration to successfully achieve,” Chief of Air Force Air Marshal Leo Davies said in a statement on November 2.

“As this is a rapidly evolving area, we will work in partnership with the US Navy to develop the next-generation jamming capability, which will ensure that our aircraft remain at the technological forefront throughout their service life.”

Air Vice-Marshal Cath Roberts, Head Aerospace Systems Division within the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG), attended the signing, which was held on October 18 in Hawaii.

Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne announced in March that Australia would be partnering with the US to develop a next-generation radar and radio jammer for the Growler at a cost of $250 million.