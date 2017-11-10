The UK government is considering fitting Australian radar systems on future Royal Navy warships.

A capability study that will look at the feasibility of fitting CEA Technologies’ CEAFAR active phased array radar on UK ships will begin early next year, Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has confirmed.

The announcement, which was made by UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State and Minister for Defence Procurement Harriett Baldwin during a visit to Adelaide, came after the Australia/UK Defence Industry Dialogue that took place in the UK.

“A great outcome of last week’s dialogue, announced today, is the possibility of the cutting-edge Australian CEA radars being used for the future UK warships,” stated Minister Pyne.

“Canberra’s CEA Technologies designs and manufactures advanced phased array radars for our Navy’s eight Anzac class frigates as part of their Anti-Ship Missile Defence upgrade program and the recently announced Long Range Air Search Radar replacement.

“The Turnbull government has also mandated that Australia’s Future Frigates will have a CEA radar as one of its core capabilities.

“I am excited by the possibility of sharing this great capability with one of our closest and oldest allies, and the landmark export opportunity this presents for Australia’s burgeoning defence industry.”

Australia also showcased the E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control platform and the Bushmaster protected vehicle.