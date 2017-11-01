Liferaft Systems Australia and Mackay Consolidated Industries have secured work on the Type 26 Global Combat Ship program.

During a visit to BAE Systems’ head office in London, Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne witnessed the signing of contracts placed with the Australian companies.

Liferaft Systems Australia will provide the warship’s marine evacuation system. The company is also a supplier for the Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers.

Mackay Consolidated Industries will supply pipe hanger inserts for the Type 26, which are a key component in reducing underwater noise.

The contracts will secure more than 200 jobs in Australia, BAE Systems stated.

Minister Pyne stated that further Australian companies are expected to benefit from the Type 26 program in the future.