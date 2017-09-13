A record number of Australian defence industry companies are being showcased at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London as part of the Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC) Team Defence Australia (TDA) delegation.

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne stated that 45 businesses would be exhibiting their products on the TDA stand, with a further five businesses exhibiting independently.

The delegation consists of over 115 representatives from industry, Defence, state and territory governments, and the CDIC, which manages the TDA program.

“This is the largest Australian delegation at an overseas trade event on record,” Minister Pyne said in a statement.

“It reinforces the range of internationally competitive capabilities Australia’s innovative small to medium-sized companies possess. It also highlights the importance of Team Defence Australia in providing the opportunity to showcase Australian companies internationally.”