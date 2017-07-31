Brisbane-based company Australian Maritime Systems is partnering with Alewijnse to support the Damen bid for the Offshore Patrol Vessels project.

Under a joint venture, AMS Defence and Alewijnse would collaborate on the design and integration of the vessels’ electrical systems.

Involvement in SEA 1180 would generate highly skilled, long-term electrical engineering jobs for Australian Maritime Systems, the company stated on July 28.

“Damen’s commitment to collaboration and knowledge-sharing with Australian firms like ours is truly outstanding,” said managing director John Sugarman.

Australian Maritime Systems stated that Alewijnse has pledged to maximise Australian employment opportunities and the transfer of technology and intellectual property; it is also committed to establishing an Australian training centre and cooperating with universities and research institutes.

“The joint venture between AMSG and Alewijnse is a prime example of the relationships we want to grow in Australia,” said Roland Briene, Damen area director Asia Pacific.

“We are committed to creating long-term naval and commercial shipbuilding capacity here. Fostering enduring relationships and knowledge transfers, not just procuring local components, are key to achieving that long-term goal.”