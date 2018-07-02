The Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) became a statutory agency within the Defence portfolio on July 1.

Minister for Defence Marise Payne said the establishment of ASD as a statutory agency was an important change that will strengthen its ability to protect Australia’s security. “The establishment of ASD as a statutory agency within the Defence portfolio achieves a key recommendation of the 2017 Independent Intelligence Review,” she said.

“ASD has delivered strategic advantage to the Australian Defence Force and Government for over 70 years.”

ASD will be led by Mike Burgess, the organisation’s first Director General who will report directly to the Minister for Defence.

“Foreign signals intelligence, countering cyber-espionage and defending against cyber threats remain critically important for ASD,” Minister Payne added. “As a statutory agency within the Defence portfolio, ASD will have more flexibility to attract, train, retain and develop its specialist workforce.”