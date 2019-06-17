Home ADF news AVALON 2021 dates announced
AVALON 2021 dates announced

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

(DEFENCE)

The dates for the 2021 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition (AVALON 2021) have been announced. The show will take place at Avalon Airport southwest of Melbourne from Tuesday February 23 to Sunday February 28, 2021.

Organisers are again expecting record attendance for the 2021 show which will coincide with the 100th anniversary celebrations for the Royal Australian Air Force, and for Qantas.

“As an international aerospace industry exposition, AVALON 2019 was a record-breaker in both exhibitor numbers and trade day attendances, with a host of major industry announcements and significant international participation from a total of 37 countries,” AVALON 2021 CEO Ian Honnery said in a statement.

“AVALON 2021 will be the largest single event in the Air Force 2021 Centenary calendar, and will come just three months after the November 2020 Centenary of Qantas,” he added. “AVALON 2021 will be a celebration of a hundred years of Australian innovation and leadership in military and civil aviation and aerospace.

“That combination of civil and defence is already proving a magnet for industry, with both Australian and international companies committing to the event to display their contributions to this world-class Australian aviation heritage.”

AVALON 2019 which ran from February 27 to March 3 of this year saw 698 participating companies displayed at the show, and 161 official industry and government delegations and 38,952 trade and industry attendees visited the show on the Tuesday to Thursday industry days.

Total attendance including the three public days totalled 171,830, a remarkable achievement considering the extreme weather experienced on the public days. 

Visiting delegations and guests included 15 service chiefs, 9 National Armament Directors and 24 Chief of Air Force representatives, from 30 countries. There were 94 military aircraft in attendance from six nations, and a total of 371 aircraft participated in the flying and static display which is also a new record.

