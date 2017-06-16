The AWD Alliance has celebrated provisional acceptance of the first of three Hobart class DDGs, NUSHIP Hobart, at the Osborne Naval Shipyard.

In the coming months, the ship will transit from Adelaide to Sydney, where she will be commissioned into service by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

“The acceptance of this first-of-class ship is a further demonstration of the success of the government-led reform initiative; with the program meeting all budget and schedule targets, Hobart will enter into service later this year,” said Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne, who attended the ceremony in Adelaide.

Raytheon Australia stated that it has surpassed 10 million hours of complex combat system integration work.

Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin Australia congratulated the Commonwealth on receiving its first Aegis-equipped ship.