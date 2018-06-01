BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year contract from Lockheed Martin for the provision of supply chain services to the F-35 Lightning II’s electronic warfare system.

The AN/ASQ-239 EW system is considered to be one of the most advanced organic systems available on any tactical aircraft, and it is fused with the F-35’s other sensors to provide an integrated picture of the battlespace to the aircraft’s pilot.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will maintain regional warehouses with on-hand inventories of critical EW components.

“As a leader in EW systems for the world’s most advanced aircraft, we understand how critical readiness is for our customers,” BAE Systems’ director of F-35 Sustainment Betsy Warren said in a statement. “We’ll ensure that the F-35 EW supply chain is in place for Lockheed Martin and the Department of Defense.”