BAE confirms LAND 400 Phase 3 bid

BAE Systems has confirmed it has offered its CV90 infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) for the Commonwealth’s Project LAND 400 Phase 3 Mounted Close Combat Capability program to replace the Army’s M113 armoured vehicles. Bids in response to the project RFT were required to have been lodged by March 1.

The company says the CV90 is available in 15 variants and that it has continually evolved the CV90 to meet current and emerging threats, and that there are 1,280 CV90s in service with seven nations including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and The Netherlands.

Most recently, the company unveiled the CV90 MkIV which features a more powerful powertrain, rubber tracks and active vehicle dynamics, a modular turret, and open architecture electronics.

“The CV90 has a combat-proven track record, established customer base, and future growth potential that will more than satisfy the Commonwealth’s requirements for years to come,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, vice president and general manager for BAE Systems Hägglunds.

“We look forward to demonstrating the vehicle’s unparalleled capabilities and our breadth of operational experience as the Australian Commonwealth considers the LAND 400 Phase 3 competition.”

CEO of BAE Systems Australia, Gabby Costigan added, “We’re proud to continue our support of the Australian Defence Force with a commitment to the largest land vehicle upgrade in the Army’s history. We look forward to working closely with businesses across the country to increase sovereign Australian Industry Capability as important national projects like this develop.”