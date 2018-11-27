Home ADF news BAE selects Lockheed Martin & Saab for Hunter class
BAE selects Lockheed Martin & Saab for Hunter class

by Andrew McLaughlin
BAE Systems has announced the selection of Lockheed Martin Australia and Saab Australia as its partners on the combat system integration for the new SEA 5000 Hunter class frigate program.

As the preferred supplier for the nine Hunter class anti-submarine warships which are based on its Type 26 Global Combat Ship design, BAE Systems is responsible for the design, integration, testing and activation of the combat system. Lockheed Martin was selected to supply its Aegis combat system, and Saab its 9LV tactical interface.

“As the preferred supplier for the Hunter class frigates, we are building a world class platform and combat systems’ engineering team and I am proud to include Lockheed Martin Australia and Saab Australia,” BAE Systems Australia Hunter class frigate Program Managing Director Nigel Stewart said in a statement.

Chief Executive Lockheed Martin Australia Vince Di Pietro added, “Lockheed Martin Australia is delighted to partner with BAE Systems and Saab Australia to integrate the Hunter class combat system into Australia’s future frigates. We look forward to partnering with the Commonwealth, the US Navy, BAE Systems and Saab Australia to integrate, operate, and maintain the system right here in Australia, by Australians.”

Saab Australia Managing Director Andy Keough added, “Our selection by BAE Systems confirms Saab’s world-class combat system integration capabilities delivering advanced warfighting capability to the RAN. We have a strong working relationship with the company across a number of highly successful maritime projects.”

