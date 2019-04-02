BAE shows Osborne Naval Shipyard construction progress

BAE Systems Australia has released an image showing that construction of the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide is well underway as the company prepares to build the nine Hunter class frigates for the Royal Australian Navy.

The image shows structural steel being erected for the 28-metre-high, 160-metre long and 47-metre wide Block Assembly Hall where the blocks that make up each vessel will be constructed. Next door are the foundations for the even larger Ship Erection Hall.

The company says 89 per cent of the 25,500 tonnes of steel to be used on the Osborne South Development Project has been sourced from Australian suppliers, and steel fabrication and installation is being undertaken by local companies.