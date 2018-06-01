BAE Systems Australia and Flinders University have announced a collaboration to build the future workforce for Australia’s defence shipbuilding industry.

As one of the three bidders for the SEA 5000 Future Frigate requirement, the winner of which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, BAE says it will provide its digital shipbuilding tools, processes and methodologies to Flinders should it be selected as the project preferred bidder.

The company says collaboration in research and development will have an emphasis on autonomous underwater vehicles.

“Complex defence projects rely on highly skilled people and world class innovation,” BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive, Gabby Costigan, said in a statement.

“I am delighted that we can bring our capabilities and global expertise to the table so that we can work more closely with one of Australia’s leading academic institutions to nurture a highly skilled workforce that is ready to deliver the high-tech, complex programs our Defence Forces require.”

Flinders University Vice-Chancellor Professor, Colin Stirling added, “Flinders University welcomes this important connection with BAE Systems.

“The opportunity to work with leading international partners is aligned with Flinders’ strategic priorities and we look forward to working collaboratively on research and training initiatives that are supporting Australia’s advanced manufacturing industry, furthering research and contributing to employment and economic growth.”

BAE Systems says the collaboration will contribute to the aims of the Naval Shipbuilding College, which has been tasked to work with industry and all academic institutions to support the national shipbuilding endeavour by skilling up a local workforce.