BAE Systems Australia and Marand have announced a teaming agreement for LAND 400 Phase 2, for which the AMV35 combat reconnaissance vehicle is being offered.

BAE Systems stated that Marand will contribute cross-sector expertise gained from the automotive, aerospace, rail and defence sectors, providing a range of production engineering solutions.

The company has proven experience in welding ballistic steel, advanced machining and complex assembly performed on a daily basis for defence exports, and has been designing, building and launching vehicular production lines for more than 30 years.

“I am delighted that Marand has chosen to work with BAE Systems Australia on LAND 400; today’s announcement demonstrates how Australian industry is getting behind our solution for the Australian Army,” said Glynn Phillips, chief executive for BAE Systems Australia.

BAE Systems worked with Marand during its transition to the defence industry through collaboration on the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program more than 10 years ago.

BAE Systems provides titanium parts to Marand that are used in the manufacture of F-35 Lightning II vertical tail fins here in Australia, and are in turn exported to the US under contract from BAE Systems in the UK.