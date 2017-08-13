BAE Systems and Rheinmetall wrap up LAND 400 testing

by Leave a Comment

The Rheinmetall Boxer undergoes blast testing at Proof and Experimental Establishment - Graytown Victoria, on 22 June 2017.
The Boxer undergoing blast testing at Graytown on June 22. (Defence)

The testing that will help to determine the selection of the Australian Army’s new Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle under LAND 400 Phase 2 has been completed on schedule.

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne thanked BAE Systems Australia, which is offering the AMV35, and Rheinmetall Defence Australia, with the Boxer CRV, for taking part in the Risk Mitigation Activity (RMA).

Defence is acquiring 225 vehicles for between $4 billion and $5 billion to replace the Australian Light Armoured Vehicle (ASLAV).

“The RMA incorporated a test and evaluation program, and a series of schedule and contract management workshops to ensure the LAND 400 Phase 2 contract will be robust,” Minister Pyne said in a statement.

“This rigorous process will ensure opportunities for Australian industry involvement in this project are maximised.”

The test and evaluation program assessed the vehicles and their support systems across a wide range of criteria, with a particular focus on protection, lethality and mobility.

The vehicles were driven aboard a Canberra class amphibious assault ship, and their transportation compatibility was tested using the C-17A Globemaster III heavy transport.

Separately, Minister Pyne confirmed that a final series of blast tests has been completed.

The AMV35 and Boxer CRV were exposed to simulated mine blasts at the Proof Experimental Establishment, Graytown. The blast tests were conducted under the wheels and belly of the vehicles.

The successful vehicle will be announced in the first half of 2018.

The BAE Systems Australia AMV35 undergoes blast testing at Proof and Experimental Establishment - Graytown Victoria, on 29 June 2017.
The AMV35 undergoing blast testing on June 29. (Defence)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *