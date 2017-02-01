BAE Systems Australia and Australian systems engineering company Sea Box International are set to develop competing prototype ammunition load carriers, Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced.

The aim is to improve operational use and reduce manual handling of 155mm ammunition by combat troops, with the prototypes informing future procurement.

“This is a wonderful example of the Defence innovation system leveraging world-class Australian industry research and development to produce a 155mm ammunition unit load carrier that improves the efficiency of the supply chain, and ultimately the safety of Australian soldiers,” Minister Pyne said.

Both companies have committed to undertaking the design and engineering prototype work under contract in Australia.

The combined value of the contracts signed with BAE Systems and Sea Box is $3.27 million, with funding being made available through the Rapid Prototyping, Development and Evaluation Program.