BAE Systems Australia has announced South Australian company Dedicated Systems will provide a customised software package for the upgrade of the Jindalee Over the Horizon Radar Network (JORN).

The software upgrade is part of the 10-year Project AIR 2025 Phase 6 contract which was awarded to BAE Systems Australia on March 5, and which will see key elements of JORN’s revolutionary systems re-designed including the incorporation of an open architecture backbone and new technology insertions.

BAE Systems says the new software will significantly increase the area covered by the radar and the amount of information gathered for the RAAF, and that an important part of the radar upgrade is the planned migration to a modular and scalable framework of open system architecture which will increase the reliability and performance of the radar.

It says through Dedicated Systems, software connectivity specialist RTI will provide a product called ‘Connext DDS’ as the framework for the software upgrade, and this will be installed at JORN’s three sites over five years to enhance real-time data distribution.

Dedicated Systems worked with RTI to validate the software modernisation for BAE Systems in a two-year demonstrator project to ensure it would meet the needs of the JORN upgrade. BAE Systems, Dedicated Systems and RTI are also collaborating to establish HF technology exports opportunities as part of the partnership.