BAE Systems has selected Victoria as its preferred location for the build of the Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle, if the AMV35 is chosen for LAND 400 Phase 2.

The Victorian state government has signed a heads of agreement with the company to build the vehicles at Fishermans Bend in Melbourne.

“Victoria is the traditional home of vehicle manufacturing, and this project would create thousands of jobs at a time when our automotive sector is in transition,” Premier Daniel Andrews said in a statement.

BAE Systems Australia stated that it intends to build a world-class defence hub at Fishermans Bend, enabling up to 1,000 engineers and highly skilled technicians to design, develop, deliver and maintain new platforms and systems for the Australian Defence Force.

Integral to the development would be a LAND 400 advanced manufacturing centre, including a simulation and training and test facility.

“The creation of this new defence hub will provide sustainable, long-term, highly skilled work for Australians, and further develop and grow the nation’s sovereign industry capability,” said BAE Systems Australia chief executive Glynn Phillips.

More than 200 engineers and specialist employees will be based at the new site supporting the Royal Australian Navy, and this centre of excellence for maritime engineering capability would support the design, build and sustainment of the Future Frigate, if BAE Systems is successful with that bid.