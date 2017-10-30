BAE Systems Australia has selected Milspec Manufacturing to manufacture complex electromechanical subsystems, power systems and electrical wiring harnesses for the AMV35 combat reconnaissance vehicle, if it is chosen for LAND 400 Phase 2.

Milspec estimates that its workforce would increase by 20 people, if BAE Systems is successful in its bid.

“I am delighted to join with my Victorian colleagues to support this bid,” said Sussan Ley, member for Farrer.

“Albury-Wodonga has also felt the effect of automotive industry closures, and we have the people and skills right here to help great companies like BAE Systems Australia to build the assets our country needs.”

BAE Systems has stated that it intends to build a defence hub in Victoria where the AMV35 would be manufactured.

“Australia’s defence industry is recognised for its world-class capabilities, and the companies that we have selected as partners have both proven experience and leading-edge manufacturing capabilities,” said BAE Systems Australia chief executive Glynn Phillips.

“We can offer the Australian Army the best possible capability that it requires and provide the greatest economic contribution to the nation. This contribution will be right across Australia, including regional areas like Albury.”