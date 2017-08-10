BAE Systems has confirmed that it has submitted its bid for the Future Frigate program, offering a variant of its Type 26 Global Combat Ship.

The bid was put together by a joint UK and Australian team to ensure that experience from the Type 26 program is complemented by the maritime skills and expertise of the company’s team in Australia, BAE Systems Australia stated.

The frigate benefits from a digital design approach that uses the latest engineering and design technologies. As a fully digital design, the company says it has been able to substantially de-risk construction for the Royal Navy, and Australia would benefit from lessons learned from the UK construction program.

“BAE Systems is proud to have submitted its response to the Australian government for the SEA 5000 program,” said Nigel Stewart, BAE Systems global maritime business development director.

“By combining the formidable capability of our Type 26 anti-submarine warfare frigate with the heritage and skills we have in Australia, we are sure we can offer a proposition to the government that is both transformational and compelling.

“Our commitment is to establish a world-class shipbuilding capability in Australia that will build Australian ships with an Australian workforce. The opportunity we will bring to Australia through SEA 5000 is unique; it offers us the chance to collaborate across the company by sharing our expertise and experience, transferring embedded knowledge from one market to benefit another.

“In addition, BAE Systems is committed to representing Australia in the global marketplace, helping grow Australia’s export opportunities and opening up new markets for Australian industry through our global supply chain.”